Postmaster's home office — Historic Galloway
Since 1827, residents of Leeds Point have been accustomed to a post office located in a spare room of the current postmaster's home. Only relatively recently has there been a building wholly dedicated to the mail. Take, for instance, this house. Mrs. DeHaven became Leeds Point postmaster in 1982 and used the home's utility room as a post office.

 Galloway Township Historical Society / provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

The museum is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

