Postmaster's home office — Historic Galloway

Since 1827, residents of Leeds Point have been accustomed to a post office located in a spare room of the current postmaster's home. Only relatively recently has there been a building wholly dedicated to the mail. Take, for instance, this house. Mrs. DeHaven became Leeds Point postmaster in 1982 and used the home's utility room as a post office.