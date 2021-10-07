 Skip to main content
Peace Pilgrim remembered
peace pilgrim.jpg

Barbara Reynolds, front row, second from left, and Friends of Peace Pilgrim.

 Kim Hesse, provided

The Friends of Peace Pilgrim held a celebration to honor the lives of Peace Pilgrim and her sister Helene Young at an event Sept. 11 at Peace Pilgrim Park in Egg Harbor City. There was a peace walk, picnic and music. Many attendees wore a T-shirt illustrating a message of peace. 

