“Oh evergreen, oh evergreen ... '

A common decision regarding evergreens is in the creation of privacy screens and windbreaks. Please give the community a public service gift by removing and not buying any type of bamboo for any purpose. Make a plan for removing it into trash, not mulch or compost piles; and then monitor for culms (shoots) reappearing from the legacy of underground rhizomes. Bamboo provides no wildlife or beneficial pollinator value; instead, it inevitably damages your soil, yard plans, structures, neighbor relations and property values all around. If you need to build that dense privacy screen or to have a functioning windbreak, consider a staggered mix of natives like eastern red cedars and American hollies with creative understory native shrubs. As a last resort choice, if you are really pressed for space, use the American arborvitae, again mixing in more productive natives where possible. If tempted to use the non-native Leyland cypress, be forewarned about the size getting out of hand as well as disease problems.