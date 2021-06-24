 Skip to main content
Oakcrest seniors enjoy "Lake Day"
Oakcrest seniors enjoy "Lake Day"

 Julie Hazard, provided

Oakcrest High School seniors were treated to a fun end-of-the-year event on June 10 as they traveled to Lake Lenape for “Lake Day.” Drinks and lunch were provided as they enjoyed swimming and a water slide. The day was a nice cap to a not so normal school year.

