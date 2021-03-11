Oakcrest High School shows school spirit

The final months for Oakcrest seniors Class of 2021 continues to be brightened. Falcon Cheer is spread to them when they wake up to a "flock" of 25 "falcons" on their front lawn.

Falcon Flocking is an idea that began with the Class of 2019 class advisors Erin Chiappini and Emily Rock. The two imagined a way to fundraise for class activities while celebrating academic, athletic and personal milestones for OHS students and staff.

Hoping the local community could see the enormous amount of school spirit at Oakcrest, the project came to fruition the summer of 2020 amid the pandemic. Now sponsored by the Class of 2023, Mrs. Chiappini and Mrs. Rock ordered the flamingoes and painted them falcon colors to remind students that Falcon Pride is alive and well despite the tumultuous year.

The falcons "flock" to students' houses each morning, weather permitting, stay for 24 hours and then move to the next set of homes.