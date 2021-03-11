Oakcrest High School shows school spirit by decorating senior students' homes with "Falcon Flock"

Falcon Flocking is an idea that began with the Class of 2019 class advisors Erin Chiappini and Emily Rock when they imagined a way to fundraise for class activities while celebrating academic, athletic and personal milestones for OHS students and staff. Hoping the local community could see the enormous amount of school spirit at Oakcrest, the project came to fruition the summer of 2020, amid the pandemic. Now sponsored by the Class of 2023, Mrs.Chiappini and Mrs. Rock ordered the flamingoes and painted them falcon colors this year to remind students that Falcon Pride is alive and well despite the tumultuous year. The falcons flock to students' houses each morning, weather permitting, stay for 24 hours and then move to the next set of homes.