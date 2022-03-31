Oakcrest High School Biomed Program and the AtlantiCare Teen Center host Med Talk

Oakcrest High School’s Biomed Program and the AtlantiCare Teen Center recently hosted their first Med Talk. The event started with an informal question and answer session with AtlantiCare representatives and the Biomed students. Participating were Dr. Inua Momodu, vice president and chief medical officer, Mary Ann Tait, assistant vice president of Human Resources, Christine Carson, corporate director of recruitment, Samantha Kiley, executive director of the AtlantiCare Foundation, and Robert Szapor, assistant vice president of Neuroscience and Behavioral Health.

The questions focused on the relationship between AtlantiCare and college students pursuing degrees in the medical field. Amber Harris, the director of the AtlantiCare Teen Center at Oakcrest, introduced herself. She and Christian Ragland, AtlantiCare director of Talent Acquisition, Equity and Inclusion, gave a brief background on AtlantiCare and President and CEO Lori Herndon and the creation of this first Med Talk. Eleventh-grade Biomed student, Jenna Thomas introduced Lori Herndon with a brief biography of the CEO.

Herndon spoke of her education and her nursing career, which led her to AtlantiCare. She focused on AtlantiCare’s desire to acquire young adults (like the Oakcrest Biomed students) after graduation. She spoke of the opportunities she was given throughout her career and suggested the students welcome such opportunities in their future schooling and careers.

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Superintendent James Reina spoke briefly to the students about their futures after Oakcrest. The Med Talk finished with a gift presentation to Herndon from Oakcrest, and a presentation of gifts from AtlantiCare to the students.