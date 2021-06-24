Oakcrest High School Marching Ambassadors Band hosted its 3rd Annual Designer Bag Bingo on June 12 at the school. For more information on the school band and its activities, contact Band Director Rick Schwartz at RSschwart@gehrhsd.net
Oakcrest band holds Bingo fundraiser
- JULIE HAZARD Submitted
-
-
- 0
