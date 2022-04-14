Nominate your property or block for new street trees

EGG HARBOR CITY – Residents can nominate their property or block for new street trees to be planted in the fall, thanks to a grant from the NJ Urban and Community Forestry program.

Residents on streets affected by past road reconstruction projects were given first priority to obtain street trees. Now it’s your turn to nominate your property or street for trees.

“Because we have lost so many of our aging street trees due to old age and extreme weather events, some of our streets are devoid of street trees in certain areas,” SustainableEHC Chairwoman Nanette LoBiondo Galloway said.

The SustainableEHC green team is working to preserve the beauty and character of the city’s tree-lined streets and has been awarded $30,000 to replace some of the trees lost over the last 10 years.

“Street trees not only provide beauty and a home for birds and wildlife, they also help clean the air of toxins, absorb rainwater and reduce home energy costs,” Galloway said.

It is the second tree-planting grant the forestry service has awarded to the city. In 2017, the city was awarded a similar grant to plant 109 trees lost in the freak derecho storm of 2012. New trees were planted along New York Avenue leading to Cedar Creek High School, around the high school, and at the Charles L. Spragg School and Lincoln Park.

Residents can request a street tree to be planted along the curb line in front of their property or talk to their neighbors to nominate their block. In an effort to plant the right tree in the right location, a pre-approved list of mostly native trees that offer spring blossoms or fall color includes small, medium and large species appropriate for the location. Trees will be planted depending on the location and availability.

Requests must be submitted no later than April 30. Download the application at sustainableehc.org where you will find more information about trees and other green team activities. Questions? Call 609-457-2514.