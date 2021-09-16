On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Absecon Board of Education unanimously named Leslie Satt as the new principal of the H. Ashton Marsh Elementary School. Leslie graduated from Albright College in 1998 with a BA in Spanish and teaching certifications in Early Childhood, Elementary Education and Spanish K-12. In 2003, she completed her Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Capella University. Most recently, she completed a graduate certificate in Applied Educational Neuroscience through Butler University.

Leslie joins the district with over 18 years of teaching experience in the PreK-12 grade setting in a variety of positions. After seven years as a high school Spanish teacher she is excited to return to the elementary setting, her true passion.

Leslie was named the 2019 Mainland Regional Teacher of the Year and subsequently the 2020 Atlantic County Teacher of the Year. This honor has allowed her to expand her network of educators and afforded her many different leadership roles. Throughout the past five years, Leslie has presented locally, regionally and nationally about fostering resiliency in the classroom. She is passionate about integrating Social and Emotional Learning throughout the school day and as part of the school climate and culture.

Leslie lives in Cape May with her three children Hadley (20), Marley (17) and Drew (14). She states, “I am honored to be selected as the next principal of the Marsh School. I have been extremely impressed with the administrative team, board members, faculty members and community members that I have come in contact with; I am thrilled to join the team. I look forward to working with the students, staff, and community to ensure the best possible education for all of our Absecon Children.”