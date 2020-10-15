Neighbors pay tribute to Egg Harbor City woman

A group of neighbors in Egg Harbor City are paying tribute to one of their neighbors who passed away Sept. 3.

Betty Ann Rundio passed away after battling cancer for more than 6 years, but her fight didn't stop her from walking one-to-three miles every day, according to family members.

A few years ago, her neighbors, inspired by her daily routine, started walking as well and created a Facebook group called "If Betty Can."

During the viewing services, neighbors placed close to 200 solar landscape lights along the approximately 1-mile stretch of road where Rundio lived along Fourth Avenue, as well as lined the driveway and left a thoughtful note at the family's house. The neighbors are working on officially adopting the roadway in Betty's name.

The Facebook group is now renamed to "Because Betty Did," and several members are in a 90-day challenge to walks at least two miles a day.