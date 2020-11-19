Mr. B’s Is a classroom like no other

Kevin Lightcap, principal of Reeds Road Elementary School, said, “I have been taking students to Mr. B’s as a way to get them out and moving. One day School Resource Officer Chris Doyle joined us. He said he wanted to see Mr. B’s for himself because his middle school-aged son has spoken about it so much. It is very rare to have an educational experience that can be so engaging and exciting for all ages from kindergarten to middle school.”

A student, Michael, summed it up perfectly in his blog:

“Mr.B's has had a very big impact on me. This place shows me that even though life is evolving and moving forward does not mean it is bad to stop and go back for a change. Life can be difficult at times, but when you have a quiet small place to go to and ... breathe ... to know tech is not the only source of enjoyment ... then you will fully know that life is not so bad after all.”