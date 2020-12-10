Motorcycle ride — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Off they go! Antonie and Herman Henschel, at the age of 60, joined the motorcycle craze that swept Galloway in the early decades of the 20th century. This 1912 photo appears to have been taken at their fruit farm on Mannheim Avenue.

Out of concern for the health of our visitors and members, the Galloway Township Historical Society has made the difficult decision to close the museum again. We will reopen just as soon as it is safe for all.