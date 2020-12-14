More walks in our area: Egg Harbor City

Egg Harbor City is one of the great historical gems of our area. It has visible sites to visit dating back to pre-Colonial times. It has many vestiges of the astounding German immigrant experience beginning in 1854 along the newly created railroad line connecting Camden/Philadelphia with Atlantic City. This place is truly worthy of further study and the Egg Harbor City Historical Society’s Roundhouse Museum has many opportunities for such research. Beyond indoor study, it is also great to get out and to explore on foot. As a follow up to Go Green Galloway’s recent article “Galloway has a great outdoors for exercise and exploration” (Dec. 3), this week’s article offers tribute to Egg Harbor City in similar fashion.
Egg Harbor City resident Dick Colby, a retired Stockton University professor, has compiled an excellent brochure describing walks around Egg Harbor City based on his many explorations since the mid-1970s. The brochure has been recently updated and is available, gratis, at the Egg Harbor City Historical Society Museum, 533 London Ave. The museum is currently open 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Masks must be worn to visit, under present conditions.
In the brochure are 15 highlighted walks in Egg Harbor City, some best done in winter to avoid ticks and chiggers. Some are better accomplished in summer if a stream crossing or very wet area is involved, unless you are properly prepared with high boots or waders! So, Dick Colby’s suggested walks are as follows:
1. Antwerp Avenue Railroad Bed: Never completed, intended to run from the main east-west railroad out north to the Mullica River. What is now still visible is a berm that crosses several wetland wilderness areas.
2. Norfolk Avenue extension: Possibly another intended railroad bed for an “Air-line Railroad” between Boston and Norfolk Avenues. Did you know that all of the streets in Egg Harbor City from Route 30 to the Mullica River are named after river and sea ports around the world? This is because the plan was for Egg Harbor City to fully develop out to the Mullica River, a world class port city receiving goods, visitors and immigrants from around the entire world.
3. Indian Cabin Road: This is probably the oldest route through what is now Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township and parts of Galloway and Port Republic.
4. “Boys Camp Alternative”: through a site that was once a summer retreat for disadvantaged kids from Philadelphia.
5. Reading Railroad Bed: 1882-1933 parallel route for trains to Philadelphia (and, for a time, Brigantine), later to become Aloe Street.
6. Egg Harbor City Lakeside South: between the northern end of Hamburg Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue.
7. Young Road: the high ground south from Egg Harbor City Lake Campground.
8. A. Gloucester Landing Road: to a site that was already a port on the Mullica River when Egg Harbor City was founded.
B. Bear Creek Preserve: through land protected by the N.J. Conservation Foundation.
9. The Dam at Gloucester Lake: From about 1785 to 1848, this was a water power source for a village where bog iron was smelted.
10. Darmstadt Avenue North to Weekstown: This a route through headwater wetlands.
11. Goose Ponds: best attempted after a long spell of dry weather, and in frog-calling or leaf-color seasons.
12. Egg Harbor City Cemetery: helpful for tracing a progression of family names, genealogy, written languages and styles of grave markers.
13. North of City Lake Pavilion: a selection of old sand roads through the Pine Barrens.
14. Historic Sites in Town: The first block in from the current railroad was once zoned for industry, public utilities, schools, parks and other public amenities.
15. Clarks Landing: for the remains of what was, during the 1700s, the largest settlement location in what is now Atlantic County.
Colby’s brochure contains further descriptions and advice concerning each of these walks, plus a detailed USGS map. This brochure may soon be available on the Facebook page of the Egg Harbor City Historical Society. Colby is usually available at the hours listed, and the museum phone number is 609-965-9073. You may also get some advice from Go Green Galloway and the Galloway Township Historical Society.
Another of Colby’s walking involvements, through the Sierra Club along with other environmental organizations and activists, is the routing, clearing and blue-blazing of a 384 mile “NJ State Long Trail.” This trail will extend the entire north-south distance from High Point in Sussex County to Cape May Point. It is currently 75% complete and walkable. In our general area, it is routed through Atlantic County from Batsto (Burlington County) south through the Amatol tract in Mullica Township, through the Makepeace Wildlife Management Area (WMA), three county parks (Weymouth Furnace, Lake Lenape and Estell Manor), and the Tuckahoe and Peaslee wildlife management areas. Maps and descriptions are now available on the NJ Sierra Club’s website: sierraclub.org/new-jersey/long-trail. I will devote another column to this project and future opportunities for exploration in Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township and elsewhere. Happy trails and please remember to take water, snacks, cell phone and layers of clothing, etc. in your backpack!
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!