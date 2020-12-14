More walks in our area: Egg Harbor City

Another of Colby’s walking involvements, through the Sierra Club along with other environmental organizations and activists, is the routing, clearing and blue-blazing of a 384 mile “NJ State Long Trail.” This trail will extend the entire north-south distance from High Point in Sussex County to Cape May Point. It is currently 75% complete and walkable. In our general area, it is routed through Atlantic County from Batsto (Burlington County) south through the Amatol tract in Mullica Township, through the Makepeace Wildlife Management Area (WMA), three county parks (Weymouth Furnace, Lake Lenape and Estell Manor), and the Tuckahoe and Peaslee wildlife management areas. Maps and descriptions are now available on the NJ Sierra Club’s website: sierraclub.org/new-jersey/long-trail. I will devote another column to this project and future opportunities for exploration in Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township and elsewhere. Happy trails and please remember to take water, snacks, cell phone and layers of clothing, etc. in your backpack!