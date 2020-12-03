 Skip to main content
McDevitt house fire — Historic Galloway Mansion
McDevitt house fire — Historic Galloway Mansion

120320_gal_history Judge John McDevitt house fire. 3-1970, Rt. 9 & Jim Leeds Rd. Seaview

Judge John McDevitt house fire, March 1970, near Route 9 and Jimmie Leeds Road in Oceanville

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

McDevitt Drive near Route 9 and Jimmie Leeds Road in Oceanville started out as a driveway for the Judge John McDevitt mansion. The McDevitts had both passed away when their abandoned house caught fire in March 1970. Oceanville and Bayview fire departments responded to the pre-dawn blaze, but could not save the structure. It is believed that a trespasser staying over night in the house caused the fire.

The museum is open every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

