Mays Landing teen earns state powerlifting honors

Mays Landing resident Alex Buckbee competed at the USA Powerlifting NJ State Championship in Berkeley Heights on Friday, Nov. 13, the first day of a three-day meet that was originally scheduled for June but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buckbee, 13, competed in the Youth 3 (12-13 year olds) 66 Kilo class. He broke his previous NJ state records in the Squat (137.5 kilograms or 303.13 pounds), Bench Press (75 kilograms or 165.3 pounds), Deadlift (150 kilograms or 330.69 pounds) and total weight lifted (362.5 kilograms or 799.175 pounds). He also broke the American Record for total weight lifted, besting the previous record of 352.5 kilograms (777.129 pounds) set by Christian Russo on 5/6/2017 at the USAPL Connecticut State Championship and Spring Classic, by 10 kilograms for a total of 362.5 kilograms (799.175 pounds).

Buckbee, who turns 14 on Dec. 5, will compete again on Dec. 6 at the USA Powerlifting Pure Focus Winter Classic in Brick, one day into the Teen 1 class (14 and 15 year olds) and hopes to break the record for the Squat, which currently sits at 137.5 kilograms.

Alex is an 8th grade student at the William Davies Middle School in Mays Landing and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society. He is also the starting catcher for his travel baseball team, the AC Outlaws, coached by former Holy Spirit Head Baseball Coach Jason Downey. Alex works out for baseball at Second To None 220 Baseball where he is trained by former NY Met catcher Johnny Monell.