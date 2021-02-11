 Skip to main content
Mays Landing Native serves aboard U.S. Navy warship
Mays Landing Native serves aboard U.S. Navy warship

BALBOA, PANAMA — Mineman 1st Class Robert Vaughn from Mays Landing folds chafing equipment used to protect the ship’s mooring lines aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom during a brief stop for fuel and provisions Sunday, Feb. 7, in Balboa, Panama, Feb. 7. The Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

 Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho, U.S. Navy / Provided

