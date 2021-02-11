BALBOA, PANAMA — Mineman 1st Class Robert Vaughn from Mays Landing folds chafing equipment used to protect the ship’s mooring lines aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom during a brief stop for fuel and provisions Sunday, Feb. 7, in Balboa, Panama, Feb. 7. The Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
Mays Landing Native serves aboard U.S. Navy warship
- Submitted by U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent…
In July of 1972 construction of the new Bayview fire house, on New York Road in Oceanville, began beside the old one. The new firehouse was co…
GALLOWAY– The members of NextGen, along with Stemtations florist, brightened the day for the residents of Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC…
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent…
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …
Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…
Julia Schultz, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Cedarville University. The recognition requires …
Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE