Marine Corps League to dedicate flagpole

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League will will dedicate its new flag pole at a ceremony next month.

While the Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League was conducting its Memorial Day Ceremony this year honoring fallen brothers and sisters, it found that its wooden flag pole had rotted and was unrepairable and hazardous. The detachment had it taken down for everyone’s safety.

Next, the group began a fund drive to help raise funds for a new flag pole. In preparation, volunteers from the detachment and a few local businesses lent a hand to prepare the area for the installation.

Ultimately, through some very generous donations, the detachment installed a new flag pole on Aug. 19. It stands overlooking the detachment's building and grounds. To finish, the pole was adorned with new flags.

The detachment invites people to join it 11 a.m. Nov. 14​ for the presentation and dedication of the new flag pole and ceremony area. The flag pole will be dedicated in honor of Joseph Patrick, whose tour of duty ended July 8.

The ceremony will be held at the Cape Atlantic Detachment of the Marine Corps League, 731 Great Creek Road.