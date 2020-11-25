 Skip to main content
Macedonia Baptist Church celebrates 103 years
The congregation of the historic Macedonia Baptist Church celebrated their church's 103rd anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 15 with a special service. The message delivered by the church pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ernest R. Barnes, and assistant pastor, the Rev. Cheryl Hicks, was of the church's mission to come together and spread goodness.

Macedonia Baptist is located at Pittsburgh and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township. 

