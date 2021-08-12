 Skip to main content
Lt, William Ade retires from Sheriff's Office
Lt, William Ade retires from Sheriff's Office

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced the retirement of Lt. William Ade from his agency on Aug. 1.

Ade began his career in public service at the age of 16 when he became a Junior Member of the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad and earned his EMT certification at the age of 17. He continued his education at Atlantic Cape Community College and Camden County College. He is also a graduate of the NJSACOP West Point Command and Leadership Program.

In December 2000 he was hired by the Absecon Police Department as a communication’s officer and worked part-time in the same position for the New Jersey State Police and Brigantine Police Department.

Ade was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in May 2008 and was assigned to Courts and Transportation. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in July 2013 and to lieutenant in April 2018. During his career, Ade served as training officer and was an instructor in the use of expandable baton, use of force, pursuits, cell extractions and the Wrap. He commanded the Professional Standards Unit and Atlantic City and Mays Landing Courts and Transportation Units.

According to Scheffler, Ade helped create more accountability and a professional environment within the Sheriff’s Office. Scheffler also said Ade did “an outstanding job” at promoting new technology and was instrumental in procuring a vehicle GPS system as well as Body Worn Cameras for officers.

“Lieutenant Ade will be truly missed, and I thank him for his dedication to the agency,” said Scheffler.

Ade resides in Galloway Township with his wife and three daughters.

