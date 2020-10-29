 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lily Lake — Historic Galloway
0 comments

Lily Lake — Historic Galloway

  • 0
Lily Lake Boats
PROVIDED

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Lily Lake was the center of entertainment for residents of eastern Galloway Township in the first half of the 20th century. The lake was formed in the 1840s by a dam across Tanners Brook; the pent-up water powered the Shourd's Grist Mill. In addition to the rental rowboats shown in the photo, there was a pavillion, a merry-go-round, bath houses, horseback riding and various sporting events. This image is from a Max Kirscht postcard.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open again, Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GTPD Police Blotter
Galloway Township

GTPD Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News