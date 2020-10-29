Lily Lake — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Lily Lake was the center of entertainment for residents of eastern Galloway Township in the first half of the 20th century. The lake was formed in the 1840s by a dam across Tanners Brook; the pent-up water powered the Shourd's Grist Mill. In addition to the rental rowboats shown in the photo, there was a pavillion, a merry-go-round, bath houses, horseback riding and various sporting events. This image is from a Max Kirscht postcard.