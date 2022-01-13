Keep a safe distance from resting seals

If you are strolling along the shore this winter, there is a chance you may come across a seal taking a snooze on the beach. Not to worry, this is common at this time of the year and more than likely it came ashore to replenish itself with a good rest. Seals are marine mammals and spend a large amount of time in the water hunting and swimming and spend up to a third of their life on land. Unlike dolphins and whales that live their entire lives in the water, seals do their sleeping on the beach.

If you should encounter a seal on the beach it is necessary that you give it a wide berth and stay at least 150 feet away keeping children and pets away from the animal. Seals need their rest and when humans and other animals are near they will go on alert putting unnecessary stress on the animal.

If you do encounter a seal, please call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center 24-hour hotline at 609-226-0538 to let them know that a seal is resting at a particular location. Chances are the seal just needs to rest but there may be an injury or illness that needs attention. Your call will help the Stranding Center technicians assess the situation. They may dispatch a trained volunteer to gather information on its condition and set up a perimeter to help protect it from onlookers.