JustBe Farm to host fundraising gala Midsummer’s Night Dream

Mays Landing — A new area non-profit dedicated to holistic healing through nature is hosting their first fundraising event – Midsummer’s Night Dream on Saturday, July 24, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on their beautiful 11 acre Farm at 6839 Harding Highway in Mays Landing.

Midsummer’s Night Dream is an opportunity for the growing JustBe Farm community to come together to support the mission and vision of JustBe Farm: providing individuals, groups and families an opportunity to connect with nature, one another and themselves, through access to the natural environment including farm animals and sustainable agriculture.

Tickets are $75 per person and available at justbefarm.org/fundraiser-gala or by calling 609-703-7849.

Midsummer’s Night Dream will be held outside on the 11 acre farm under the Full Moon, as we celebrate the warm weather and the opportunity to be together once again in an open air atmosphere.

Dress to impress for summer weather as we enjoy an evening of great food by Stir It Up Craft Kitchen and local brews. This event, hosted by local funny woman Michelle Tomko #tomkomedy, will feature live music provided by Holman & Daretta with plenty of open space for dancing with the goats, chickens and alpacas. There will be a silent auction, raffle and much more.