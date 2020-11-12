Jiampetti remains mayor as Democrats regain EHC Council seats

EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, a Democrat, easily won reelection over her opponent, Republican Joseph Ricci Jr. on Election Day, Nov. 3. The returns, as of Nov. 8, showed Jiampetti with a 1,074 to 755 edge. Her three City Council running mates were also victorious.
Incumbent Democrat Donna Heist garnered 1,064 votes, former Councilman Mason Wright returns to office with 1,000 votes and Karl Timbers received 955 votes. They defeated Republican incumbent Councilman Clifford Mays Jr., Ingrid Nieves Clark and Joseph Ellis who received 770, 756 and 739 votes respectively. The Republican majority on council will shrink from eight to one to six to three.
“I would like to thank the voters once again for putting their trust in me and reelecting me as their mayor,” Jiampetti said. “I think they appreciated that my team and I ran a clean and positive campaign that addressed the issues that were important to them. Conversely, my opponent chose not to do the same and ran perhaps the most slanderous and dirty campaign that Egg Harbor City has ever seen.”
“My team and I intend to keep Egg Harbor City moving forward toward a bright future and address the needs and concerns of the people. We will work on lowering the municipal tax rate, lowering water bills, attracting new businesses, beautifying the city, expanding recreation and continuing to support and enhance public safety.”
This will be the first opportunity for Timbers to serve on council. “I am very thankful for everyone who voted for me,” he said. “I want to thank everyone who voted, period. I also express my gratitude to the mayor and those who ran on the ticket. This was a group effort.”
Incumbent Janine Caudo ran unopposed for a seat on the Egg Harbor City Board of Education and received 1,079 votes to retain her position on the board.
