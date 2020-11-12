Jiampetti remains mayor as Democrats regain EHC Council seats

EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, a Democrat, easily won reelection over her opponent, Republican Joseph Ricci Jr. on Election Day, Nov. 3. The returns, as of Nov. 8, showed Jiampetti with a 1,074 to 755 edge. Her three City Council running mates were also victorious.

Incumbent Democrat Donna Heist garnered 1,064 votes, former Councilman Mason Wright returns to office with 1,000 votes and Karl Timbers received 955 votes. They defeated Republican incumbent Councilman Clifford Mays Jr., Ingrid Nieves Clark and Joseph Ellis who received 770, 756 and 739 votes respectively. The Republican majority on council will shrink from eight to one to six to three.

“I would like to thank the voters once again for putting their trust in me and reelecting me as their mayor,” Jiampetti said. “I think they appreciated that my team and I ran a clean and positive campaign that addressed the issues that were important to them. Conversely, my opponent chose not to do the same and ran perhaps the most slanderous and dirty campaign that Egg Harbor City has ever seen.”