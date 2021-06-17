Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union announces scholarship winners

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of their various Scholarship Programs. These students have demonstrated outstanding academic performance, involvement in their community, and participation in sports or clubs, where many held leadership positions.
Megan Erdman, from Linwood, attended Holy Spirit High School and was awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. She will be attending The University of Scranton in the fall majoring in History and Pre-Law. Megan enjoys coming to the credit union for the fast and friendly service in the drive-up window.
MacKenzie Esposito, from Hammonton, was also awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. She will be attending Stockton University majoring in Biology. MacKenzie praised the credit union for helping her save money to reach her financial goals.
Courtney Lynne Wolf, of Northfield, was awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship for members aged 18-25 that are already enrolled in an institute of higher education. She is currently attending Holy Family University and majoring in Nursing. Courtney expressed how the staff at the credit union is always eager to assist her with her banking needs and provided the ideal opportunity to start building credit.
James Grimm, of Galloway Township, was also awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship. He is currently attending Purdue University majoring in Supply Chain Information and Analytics. James was thrilled to win the scholarship and expressed how even though he spends most of his year in Indiana the JSFCU Mobile App and ATM Network give him the flexibility to bank with Jersey Shore year-round.
Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union President/CEO James Burns expressed, “At Jersey Shore we recognize the tremendous value of education and admire the hard work and time these students have dedicated to their studies. Having the opportunity to assist these young men and women after the year we have all experienced is something we are very proud of. We are thrilled to award these Scholarships to the deserving students in our community and wish them continued academic success.”
If you would like more information about Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union, please visit their office locations throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties. Credit union membership is open to anyone that lives, works, worships, goes to school, volunteers, or owns a business in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.