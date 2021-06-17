Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union announces scholarship winners

Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of their various Scholarship Programs. These students have demonstrated outstanding academic performance, involvement in their community, and participation in sports or clubs, where many held leadership positions.

Megan Erdman, from Linwood, attended Holy Spirit High School and was awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. She will be attending The University of Scranton in the fall majoring in History and Pre-Law. Megan enjoys coming to the credit union for the fast and friendly service in the drive-up window.

MacKenzie Esposito, from Hammonton, was also awarded a $500 Benson/Hunt Scholarship. She will be attending Stockton University majoring in Biology. MacKenzie praised the credit union for helping her save money to reach her financial goals.

Courtney Lynne Wolf, of Northfield, was awarded a $500 Surf Club Scholarship for members aged 18-25 that are already enrolled in an institute of higher education. She is currently attending Holy Family University and majoring in Nursing. Courtney expressed how the staff at the credit union is always eager to assist her with her banking needs and provided the ideal opportunity to start building credit.