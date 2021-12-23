In the schools

Twenty-three members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club made holiday cards for elder care patients on Dec. 9. In total, 42 caring cards were crafted to share the holiday spirit. The cards were donated to Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates and Health Center at Galloway. The Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates is an assisted living center located in Linwood that provides care, service, and memory care to the residents. The Health Center at Galloway is a senior living provider with a highly skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.