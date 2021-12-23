Twenty-three members of Absegami High School’s Interact Club made holiday cards for elder care patients on Dec. 9. In total, 42 caring cards were crafted to share the holiday spirit. The cards were donated to Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates and Health Center at Galloway. The Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates is an assisted living center located in Linwood that provides care, service, and memory care to the residents. The Health Center at Galloway is a senior living provider with a highly skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.
In the schools
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dentistry in 1900 had improved a little from Victorian times. Dentists of the era had treadle-powered drills, Novocaine and porcelain veneers,…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) raised almost $600 for the March of Dimes thro…
Local author Molly Golubcow visited Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) on Nov. 18 to discuss her memoir, “The Hotel on St. James Place: Gro…
Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…
Dr. Richard Cohen recently passed away at the age of 93. Dr. Cohen was a friend to the Galloway Township Historical Society but more important…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE