History of Plastics

“I want to say one word to you, Benjamin. Just one word — plastics!” This was the advice given to Benjamin Braddock played by Dustin Hoffman in the 1967 film, The Graduate. The movie tells the story of young Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate returning home without much of a clue of where to go next. His parent’s friend suggests a future in plastics, which is seen as superficial. This is how Ben sees his life if he follows in line with parents’ wishes: a fake and artificial one that would only appease them.

It was a century before the film when the world’s first man-made plastic was introduced and marketed as an alternative to ivory. It was made from an organic compound, celluloid, plus some other toxic chemicals that are extremely flammable. Named “Parkesine,” it was used for photographic film, dressing table sets, dolls, picture frames, charms, hat pins, buttons, buckles, stringed instrument parts, accordions, fountain pens, cutlery handles and kitchen items.

The word plastic is derived from Greek which means “capable of being shaped or molded.” Today plastic is referred to as a polymer which is a long chain of molecules and described as a substance made of many repeating units. It’s this unique characteristic that gives plastic its durability and ability to be molded under temperature and pressure.

The first fully synthetic plastic was developed by Dr. Leo Baekeland, called Bakelite. This was the beginning of the plastics industry. This was my mother’s first job in New York City. Ironically, later in life she became sustainably conscious before it became popular. She never used paper towels, plastic products, or anything disposable. My mom reused and repurposed everything!

The success of Bakelite led major chemical companies to invest in the research and development of new polymers, which resulted in new plastics being created. Preceding and during World War II, the plastics in industry exploded and increased by 300% in the United States. Plastic production was a need to help preserve scarce natural resources and synthetic alternatives were a priority. Revolutionary discoveries such as vinyl and acrylic were invented. Polyethylene (PE) was created in England in 1933 and was kept a secret. This lightweight plastic was used to make radar insulation for airplanes, which gave Britain’s planes a significant advantage against the Germans.

Nylon was invented in 1935 as a synthetic silk and was used during the war for parachutes, ropes, body armor, helmet liners, and more. Plexiglas provided an alternative to glass for aircraft windows.

The plastic industry continued to grow after the war ended when the manufacturers turned to produce consumer products. Polyester was invented in the 1950’s. Polypropylene (PP), one of the most used polymers in the world, has numerous applications- consumer product packaging, textiles, plastic parts for various industries, and special devices such as living hinges (as seen on ketchup caps). High-density polyethylene (HDPE), today most commonly used to make plastic milk jugs, was developed during this period as well. The 1960’s saw the creation of the polysulfone family of thermoplastics, as seen on the gold-film visors of Apollo-era space suits. Kevlar, known for use in bulletproof vests, was invented by Dr. Stephanie Kwolek of Dupont.

By the 1970’s, plastics were very popular, using petrochemicals despite surging oil prices. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) was born and by 1980 all refillable drink bottles were replaced by the plastic throwaway. As we saw the alarming rise of plastic pollution, the need for research into bioplastics came in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. It’s ironic that plastic was initially developed to help preserve nature.

Plastics have a very useful place in our lives and they certainly revolutionized our world. But also they are a grave problem; they are indestructible and their waste products have an impact on our environment. Go Green Galloway is working very hard through their “Reduce, Reuse, INSPIRE!” initiative to help residents and businesses prepare for the single-use plastics ban scheduled to take effect this coming May.

Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.