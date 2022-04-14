 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic Galloway

041422-cat-gal-historyphoto.jpg

The former Stanger Store was moved to Smithville in the early 1960s.

 Sarah Snow, provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Does this little shop look familiar? Most everyone in Galloway has seen it. This was the Stanger's Store on Academy Road in Clayton before it was moved to Smithville in the early 1960s. Today it houses the House of Jerky, but for a long time after it's move to the Village it was a tobacco shop, complete with a wooden Indian figure out front.

The annual Galloway Classic Car Show is back! It's on May 7 at the township municipal complex. The car show is our way of celebrating the GTHS museum's 9th anniversary. If you have a car that you would like to enter in the show (trophies will be awarded), contact Jim Thompson at 609-338-7574.

