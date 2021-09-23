Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

The Lucky 7 Motel and Bar was located on the south side of the White Horse Pike, at Second Avenue. In 1955 it had seven cabins on site. Businesses such as this lined the major roads in Galloway and served the burgeoning tourist traffic in the post-war era of the automobile. The Lucky 7 was removed around 2000 to make way for today’s equivalent of the tourist cabins — a multi-level hotel. The Radisson Country Inn and Suites, built in 2006, now stands on the property.