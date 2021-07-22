Historic Galloway

These two distinguished gentlemen were both veterans of the Battle of Gettysberg. The man on the right is William Krieg, who immigrated from Germany as a child and owned a farm on Zurich Avenue. Mr. Krieg served in the Union Army for three years as a private. To the left is Captain Charles Saalman, who was wounded in his left arm at Gettysberg. This photo of the two comrades was taken on Captain Saalman's vineyard in Mullica Township.
The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum is located in the former John Gross residence on Jimmie Leeds Road, in front of the municipal complex. Our hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.