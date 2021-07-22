Historic Galloway

These two distinguished gentlemen were both veterans of the Battle of Gettysberg. The man on the right is William Krieg, who immigrated from Germany as a child and owned a farm on Zurich Avenue. Mr. Krieg served in the Union Army for three years as a private. To the left is Captain Charles Saalman, who was wounded in his left arm at Gettysberg. This photo of the two comrades was taken on Captain Saalman's vineyard in Mullica Township.