Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Salt hay harvested along the Mullica was a great asset to local farmers. The hay grew all by itself, no care needed, and was invaluable to the care of livestock. For this reason, farmers paid for meadow lots that today seem valueless.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum is located on Jimmie Leeds Road, in front of the Municipal Building. Our hours are Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.