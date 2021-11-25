 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway
Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway

hay wagon 001.jpg

We only know the men in this photo as “Liepe Brothers.” But we do know the names of the horses — Dick and Tom.

 Sarah Snow, provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Salt hay harvested along the Mullica was a great asset to local farmers. The hay grew all by itself, no care needed, and was invaluable to the care of livestock. For this reason, farmers paid for meadow lots that today seem valueless.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum is located on Jimmie Leeds Road, in front of the Municipal Building. Our hours are Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Galloway Township

GALLOWAY HISTORY

