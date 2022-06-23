Historic Galloway

The popular Beachcomber Inn stood on Route 9 in Oceanville, on a now vacant lot, roughly across from the Galloway Golf Club. It burned to the ground on April 6, 1969 — Easter Sunday.

The owners, Mary and Arthur Bonelli, were awakened in their apartment over the restaurant by an explosion in the kitchen at 5:30 a.m. They were blocked by fire from leaving by the stairs and had to crawl out a window and rescued from the roof.

The property was later the site of Senor Rattlers.

