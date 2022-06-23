 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway

The popular Beachcomber Inn stood on Route 9 in Oceanville, on a now vacant lot, roughly across from the Galloway Golf Club. It burned to the ground on April 6, 1969 — Easter Sunday.

The owners, Mary and Arthur Bonelli, were awakened in their apartment over the restaurant by an explosion in the kitchen at 5:30 a.m. They were blocked by fire from leaving by the stairs and had to crawl out a window and rescued from the roof.

The property was later the site of Senor Rattlers.

If you have questions about Galloway’s past, either recent or long ago, just stop in the museum on Jimmie Leeds Road any Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

