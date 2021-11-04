 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Galloway
0 comments
Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
110421-cat-gal-historyphoto1

The three Liepe sisters with their mom, Antonie, seated, in August 1906. 

 Sarah Snow, provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Talk about a family resemblance! Here are three Liepe sisters with their mom, Antonie, seated, in August 1906. Antonie Henschel, Bertha Grunow and Sophie Schaab were at the Liepe Homestead on Cologne avenue along with about 300 more guests to celebrate their parents' (Antonie and Heinrich) 50th anniversary. At the same party, Sophie and Willie Schaab celebrated their 25th anniversary. Dancing was in the barn, as the rain that day was continuous.

Bring your mom to the Galloway Township Historical Museum. We're here every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News