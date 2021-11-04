Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Talk about a family resemblance! Here are three Liepe sisters with their mom, Antonie, seated, in August 1906. Antonie Henschel, Bertha Grunow and Sophie Schaab were at the Liepe Homestead on Cologne avenue along with about 300 more guests to celebrate their parents' (Antonie and Heinrich) 50th anniversary. At the same party, Sophie and Willie Schaab celebrated their 25th anniversary. Dancing was in the barn, as the rain that day was continuous.