Historic Galloway
Historic Galloway

122420_gal_histor0079 Wessel passport

This is Marie (Hornbostel) Wessel and her three-year-old son Carl on their 1927 passport.

 Sarah Snow / Provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This is Marie (Hornbostel) Wessel and her three-year-old son Carl on their 1927 passport. They came from Germany with husband and father Dietrich Wessel to live on 6th Avenue in the Highland Gardens development created by Marie's big brother, Henry Hornbostel. At the age of seventeen, Dietrich had served and been injured in the WWI German army. Newly arrived Germans who fled that country after the first world war struggled with the negative suspicions of their neighbors.

