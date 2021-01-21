Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Vesta Blackman ran this Oceanville tourist cottage, called "The Croydon" in the 1940's. This was also the home of her family - husband Nelson and sons Dale and Glen. One of Vesta's business cards shows that this cottage was superior to the many camp-like tourist cabins available at that time - "heated rooms, bath, hot and cold running water in bedrooms".