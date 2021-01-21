 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Galloway
0 comments

Historic Galloway

  • 0
012121_gal_history 040- The Croydon Oceanville N.J.; Vista M. Higbee's home

Vesta Blackman ran this Oceanville tourist cottage, called "The Croydon" in the 1940's. This was also the home of her family - husband Nelson and sons Dale and Glen. One of Vesta's business cards shows that this cottage was superior to the many camp-like tourist cabins available at that time - "heated rooms, bath, hot and cold running water in bedrooms".

 PROVIDED / SARAH SNOW

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Vesta Blackman ran this Oceanville tourist cottage, called "The Croydon" in the 1940's. This was also the home of her family - husband Nelson and sons Dale and Glen. One of Vesta's business cards shows that this cottage was superior to the many camp-like tourist cabins available at that time - "heated rooms, bath, hot and cold running water in bedrooms".

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News