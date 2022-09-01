 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway

  • 0

Phoebe Hewitt, a Hewittville resident, was born into the Barret family of Egg Harbor Township in 1825. Her first marriage was to Reuben Clark, a younger namesake to the Revolutionary War soldier of Port Republic. They had six children when Reuben died young in 1858. She next married Aaron Hewitt Jr., son of the founder of Hewittville. It looks like they had three children together. Now, Aaron had been a lifelong bayman, but in 1880 Aaron and Phoebe sold their property in Hewittville and moved to Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City, where they dealt in produce.

If you are interested in local history, so are we! Come in to the museum Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and have a look at what we’ve preserved of Galloway history.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway

Ann Elizabeth Brown was photographed here in her mourning attire around 1905, following the death of her second husband.

Historic Galloway

The wall where this mural of a ship at sea was painted is long gone, but documentation from the American Historical Buildings Survey remains. …

Historic Galloway

In 1978, then-mayor Calvin Brads, council member Shirley Doerr, and school board VP Margaret Guenther stand on the shoulder of Wrangelboro Roa…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News