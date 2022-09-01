Historic Galloway

Phoebe Hewitt, a Hewittville resident, was born into the Barret family of Egg Harbor Township in 1825. Her first marriage was to Reuben Clark, a younger namesake to the Revolutionary War soldier of Port Republic. They had six children when Reuben died young in 1858. She next married Aaron Hewitt Jr., son of the founder of Hewittville. It looks like they had three children together. Now, Aaron had been a lifelong bayman, but in 1880 Aaron and Phoebe sold their property in Hewittville and moved to Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City, where they dealt in produce.