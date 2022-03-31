Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This watercolor, kindly donated to us by the Absecon Historical Society, was painted in 1952 by Dorothy Zeissler of New York. It depicts the farm of Walter and Anna Mattes on Highlands Avenue. The farm had been built around 1910 by Swiss immigrants Lena and Samuel Hangelli, and was used as a poultry farm. The garage and coops are gone now, but the “M” on the vintage shutters remains, no doubt installed by the Mattes’.

Both the Galloway Historical Museum and the Absecon Historical Museum are open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Absecon Museum is located at the corner of New Jersey and Station avenues in Absecon, and I think you all know where we are! Give us a call at 609-287-2440.