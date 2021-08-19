 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway
081921-cat-gal-historyphoto

D.S. Blackman Mill, Port Republic 1907.

 Sarah Snow, provided

Sarah Snow, Submitted

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Here is the David Somers Blackman grist mill, on the north side of Nacote Creek in Port Republic, circa 1900. Nearby was a saw mill, also owned by Mr. Blackman. Both were powered with water pressure from an old dam that was created by permission from King George in 1774. In the background you can see the Franklin Inn, which still stands today.

Stockton University celebrates it’s 50th anniversary this year, so this week at the museum we are featuring a rarely seen map showing what was on the campus before construction. Come check it out, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Galloway Township

