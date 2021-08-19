Historic Galloway

Sarah Snow, Submitted

Here is the David Somers Blackman grist mill, on the north side of Nacote Creek in Port Republic, circa 1900. Nearby was a saw mill, also owned by Mr. Blackman. Both were powered with water pressure from an old dam that was created by permission from King George in 1774. In the background you can see the Franklin Inn, which still stands today.

Stockton University celebrates it’s 50th anniversary this year, so this week at the museum we are featuring a rarely seen map showing what was on the campus before construction. Come check it out, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.