Historic Galloway
Historic Galloway

flood motts creek

This photo was taken from a boat tied to a Mott's Creek dock, and shows 2 to 3 feet of water on a parking lot.

 Sarah Snow / Provided

Hurricane Donna passed just 80 miles east of Atlantic City on September 12, 1960, with wind speeds around 100 mph. This photo was taken from a boat tied to a Mott's Creek dock, and shows 2-3 feet of water on a parking lot, with oil drums, boat parts, and other flotsam being pushed onto the meadows.

Breaking News