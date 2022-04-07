Historic Galloway

Here we see August and Maria Buckow, on the farm August bought from his father Adolph in 1886. Oddly, the new house behind them was not included in the sale. Adolph specified that the house would remain his and his wife Johanna’s property until the last of the two died. Now, they didn’t live there, they lived in a house on Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City, where Adolph had a grocery store. The deed also states that the house could be removed from the property at any time up until a year after the last spouse dies. And that must have been what happened, since there is no sign of that house today.