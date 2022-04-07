 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Here we see August and Maria Buckow, on the farm August bought from his father Adolph in 1886. Oddly, the new house behind them was not included in the sale. Adolph specified that the house would remain his and his wife Johanna’s property until the last of the two died. Now, they didn’t live there, they lived in a house on Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City, where Adolph had a grocery store. The deed also states that the house could be removed from the property at any time up until a year after the last spouse dies. And that must have been what happened, since there is no sign of that house today.

If you have an old (or not so old!) photo from Galloway’s past, please bring it in to the museum any Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will scan it and hand it right back to you, and the image will survive in our cloud storage.

Breaking News