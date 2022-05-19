Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

In 1917, at the tender age of 21, Howard Bensel purchased 10 unimproved acres along the White Horse Pike in Absecon Highlands. He then served overseas during World War I for a year. Bensel was a house builder, and he built his own home on the Pike in the 1920s. In 1930 he married Anna. Then came the Parkway in 1953. They did away with the intersection of First Avenue and the Pike to create an on ramp. The Bensel’s home was moved about 400 feet east, no small feat as the house weighed some 90 tons, what with its massive tile roof. Today it is part of the Relax Inn.