Historic Galloway

The building that currently houses the Galloway Florist on 6th Avenue is the oldest home in Absecon Highlands. Swedish immigrant Alida Engstrom purchased the five acre property in 1905, a year before her youngest son, Carl Gustav Henry Engstrom, was born. Real estate developers Gilbert and O’Callahan presented the baby with a silver loving cup to commemorate the birth of the first child in Absecon Highlands.