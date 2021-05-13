Historic Galloway

This portrait is from a Port Republic photo album. The South Jersey Culture & History Center of Stockton University believes this lady is probably Margaret Boling. Margaret lived until 1905. She married James Trusty, who served in the Civil War, around 1855 and they had four children — Ellen, David, Howard, and Ezekiel. The 1870 census lists David (age 12) and Howard (age 9) as already working as laborers, like their dad.