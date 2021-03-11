Shown here is the Quail Hill Inn on New York Road, shortly before demolition in August of 1996. In 1962 the Noyes purchased a small restaurant across the street from the site of Smithville Village and tripled the building's size by utilizing the large Freehold Barn. After the Noyes sold the property, a rapid succession of owners allowed the village to deteriorate. The township council prevented the demolition of the Freehold Barn in 1996, but the barn was destroyed shortly after by fire.
Historic Galloway
- Submitted by Sarah Snow
