Historic Galloway

Shown here is the Quail Hill Inn on New York Road, shortly before demolition in August of 1996. In 1962 the Noyes purchased a small restaurant across the street from the site of Smithville Village and tripled the building's size by utilizing the large Freehold Barn. After the Noyes sold the property, a rapid succession of owners allowed the village to deteriorate. The township council prevented the demolition of the Freehold Barn in 1996, but the barn was destroyed shortly after by fire.