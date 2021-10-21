 Skip to main content
Historic Galloway
Historic Galloway

Sarah Snow, provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

At the time of this groundbreaking ceremony on Tilton Road, Lenox, Inc was a well-established manufacturer of china in America. Lenox had revolutionized the sale of fine tableware by doing away with the age old system of selling china in large and expensive sets. Now the average household could acquire luxury dishes one place setting at a time. They also created the bridal registry. At the time of this photo, 1953, Lenox had leased the 49 acre property from Pomona Reality for 21 years.

Saturday, Oct. 23 is Galloway Historical Society Membership Appreciation Day! Come join us for coffee and danish from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

