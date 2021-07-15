Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This colorized portrait of Charles Schenkel (who much preferred the first name “Carl”), was taken at about the same time that he and wife Emma purchased their farm lot, in 1888. It consisted of ten unimproved acres on Odessa Avenue, at a cost of $280. On this land the couple created a fruit farm and raised a family. Their little farmhouse outlived them and today houses a shop in Smithville Village.