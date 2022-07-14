Historic Galloway

No major history event here, just an adorable photo. Irwin Hoenes was always known as “Pete.” Here he is with one of his pets on his family farm, at about 12 years old. It was around this time that Pete’s father Henry passed away from a long illness. His mother Rose supported Irwin by keeping a grocery store. The store was located on Cologne Avenue, right next to the Cologne school. The school is gone but the store building still stands.