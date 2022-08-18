 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

Historic Galloway

In 1978, then-mayor Calvin Brads, council member Shirley Doerr, and school board VP Margaret Guenther stand on the shoulder of Wrangelboro Road, where Reeds Road would eventually be located. They are checking out the area where a proposed middle school would be built. In 1978 there were no Galloway schools located on Wrangelboro; Absegami wouldn’t open until 1982. In December of ‘78 that middle school referendum was defeated. In 1989 the construction of two new elementary schools was approved for the property — Reeds Road and Roland Rogers. It was not until October of 1997 that the middle school construction was approved, and the school finally opened in 2000.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. We are located at 300 Jimmie Leeds Road.

