Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Here is an image of David Somers Blackman, taken from a slightly damaged glass negative. My guess is that it was taken in the 1860’s. He is obviously well-off, as you would expect, since he owned the large lumber and grist mills in Port Republic. David’s first wife, Abigail, died young, probably in childbirth. His second wife, Josephine, was the young widow of Mark Leeds, a ship’s captain who was lost at sea in December 1853.