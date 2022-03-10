Historic Galloway

There was a time in South Jersey when Quakerism was the dominant religion. In the late 17th century, the Religious Society of Friends settled in New Jersey first, before the more famous settlement in Pennsylvania.

The pictured meeting house was built in Woodstown, Salem County in 1828. In 1969, the Noyes brought it to Smithville to join their village of rescued historic buildings. Then, in 1987, the Atlantic City Area Friends Meeting moved it to it’s current location behind their meeting house on Pitney Road. There it has been stabilized and lovingly restored and used occasionally for meetings and weddings.

The Galloway Historical Society will be one of many participants at the 15th annual Lines on the Pines event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13 in the Stockton University Campus Center. There will be lots of kid-oriented presentations and activities, as well as all the other art, literature, crafts, demonstrations, beer, history and more.